EA Promises No Microtransactions in ‘Command & Conquer’ Remaster

Earlier today, EA and Petroglyph Games announced that they were bringing back the Command & Conquer franchise in a big way! With both the original game and Red Alert getting the remaster treatment, the mega publisher wanted to calm down fan concerns that it would be rife with microtransactions – something that became a controversy for the company at its peak with Star Wars Battlefront II when the in-game purchases moved beyond purely cosmetic and became a pay-to-win model in multiplayer.

EA Producer Jim Vessalla took to Reddit to talk about the upcoming remaster and how they aren’t going to tarnish it with any additional models, “[We] have decided to remaster Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn. And while this is incredibly exciting on its own, we’re also aware of how passionate the community is about the Red Alert universe. So, we will also remaster the original Command & Conquer: Red Alert. But what about the classic expansion packs you may ask – Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath? Well, C&C and Red Alert wouldn’t be the same without them, so all three expansion packs will be bundled with the base games into one remastered collection – without microtransactions.”

Command & Conquer’s Joe Bostic also wanted to share a few words about the reveal, “C&C didn’t turn out as we originally envisioned. I had initially designed the game to be set in a fantasy world with three factions — humans, wizards, magical beasts. Some months into development, Brett Sperry decided to redirect the game toward modern military for two main reasons. The gulf war was in the news so this was more relatable to gamers at the time, and also because we believed fantasy was too niche. I saw this new direction for C&C as being closer to turning my childhood experiences of playing with plastic soldiers in a sandbox into “reality” so to speak. Thus Command & Conquer Tiberian Dawn was born”

He also mentioned that he’s excited once more to engage the original C&C community as well as getting to know newcomers to the franchise. He also had a few questions for fans, which can be answered here:

“As we begin to craft the plan that will kick off the development phase of the project I’m eager to hear what else fans are looking for. If you could turn back the clock, what would you have wanted in the original C&C games? How true to a remaster should we adhere do? What modern improvements can be added without deviating from the core game? Balance changes? We will be starting development soon, so now is the time to let your voice be heard.”

Though we don’t have a release window yet, this is incredible news filled with a ton of passion that can be seen in the video above.