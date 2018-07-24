Commodore 64 Mini Coming To the U.S. This October

UPDATE: The price point has been confirmed. The system will be $99.99!

ORIGINAL STORY: Back in September of last year, we posted a story about the Commodore 64 Mini, a remake of the popular 80’s computer system that features a number of games, all comfortably packed in an easy-to-use setup. But since then, we haven’t heard too much about the system. That’s changed today though, as we now know when the Mini will be coming to the gaming market!

Retro Games Ltd. and Solutions 2 GO have announced that the system, now known as the C64 Mini, will be making its way to North American retail starting on October 9. A price hasn’t been provided yet but it’s likely to be under $100. (That’s not finalized yet.)

The system will come preloaded with 64 hit games from the system’s era (which you can see below) along with a retro-style joystick controller so you can play just as you did through the “good ol’ days” with the system.

The main unit actually comes with a built-in keyboard; and as you can see, the joystick is supported by two large buttons and a plethora of smaller buttons. It’s designed practically for plug-and-play use, providing the best of both worlds to retro lovers and casual newcomers.

“We are delighted to be able to bring back some of the most loved retro games ever, on one of the most successful formats of all time”, said Paul Andrews, Retro Games’ Managing Director. “The North American release of THE C64 mini is a reimagining of the classic C64 computer and one of a series of products we have on the way.”

Here’s the breakdown of the system’s features:

Pre-loaded with all the Retro Faves: THE C64 Mini comes with 64 classic titles already installed, including: California Games, Winter Games, Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Street Sports Baseball, Summer Games II, Temple of Apshai Trilogy, Uridium and more.

USB Ports: The unit comes equipped with two USB ports – perfect for adding an extra joystick for multiplayer games or plugging in a keyboard to create your own programming masterpieces.

Customized Visuals: The unit features high definition output at 720p and 60Hz via HDMI, 4:3 ratio, US/Europe display mode options, and a CRT filter for that classic look.

Back to the Basics: Plug in a USB keyboard and use as a fully functional home computer with C64 BASIC.

Don’t Forget to Save: For the first time, THE C64 Mini allows you to easily save your progress in games.

Always Optimized: THE C64 Mini supports software updates via USB flash drive so players have continued access to improved and enhanced programming.

We’ll let you know when a price point for the system is revealed. But, yeah, it’ll be good to have the good ol’ days of gaming back without messing around with a bunch of wires. Or a converter box, for that matter. Remember those…?