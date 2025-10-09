Complete Edition of Classic Horror Series Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 are often seen as a platform for younger audiences due to Nintendo’s colorful, charming games, but they have proven to be a haven for horror games as well. The enhanced hardware of the Switch 2 allows for better performance and deeper immersion, and horror developers have taken note. One acclaimed horror edition will see a port to Nintendo’s latest handheld, and its announcement couldn’t come at a better time with Halloween around the corner. With this port, horror fans will be able to experience an enhanced complete edition of this classic horror game from Bloober Team.

The announcement from Bloober Team included a lot about its various games, but the biggest reveal was the upcoming port of Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition. No release date was given, but the developer revealed it is aiming to have the game out sometime in 2025. Details about this version have not been revealed, leaving fans speculating as to what it could be.

Layers of Fear has been praised for its psychological depth and immersive storytelling. It focuses on atmosphere rather than jump scares. Shifting architecture, dreamlike environments, and a constant sense of disorientation are hallmarks of the game. Assuming the Final Masterpiece Edition improves the game visually, these aspects will feel even more terrifying on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Bloober Team has had an incredible career as of late. Its horror games have always had positive receptions, but after the Silent Hill 2 remake, the studio jumped in popularity. Its most recent title, Cronos: The New Dawn, has also been received quite well. The studio has also confirmed it is partnering once again with Konami to remake the original Silent Hill as well, showing Bloober Team has a bright future.

Alongside the Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition, Bloober Team made several other announcements. Its subsidiary, Broken Mirror Games, has delayed its upcoming dark, narrative-driven horror game I Hate This Place from November 7th to January 29th, 2026. It also revealed that two additional titles, Project F and Project M, are scheduled to be released in 2026 as well. Finally, Star Trek: Infection is a survival horror VR game due for release on December 11th.

Complete editions like Layers of Fear is receiving have become common in the gaming industry. As new hardware releases, developers are keen to bring older titles to more players and take advantage of the new benefits these consoles provide. Revisiting earlier work is an excellent way to satisfy both preservation and refinement. In an era with constant reboots and remakes, when the proper care is given to these projects, it can honor a game’s legacy rather than rewriting it, allowing players to experience it anew.

