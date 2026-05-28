3 Games From the 1990s That Defined Couch Co-Op

Couch co-op is something of a lost art in games, with local multiplayer crafting some of the best collaborative adventures in some titles. The 90’s had a variety of great co-op games, along with other competitive titles that encouraged people gathering around a home console together. Some games would set the tone for co-op game tropes, with many mechanics and approaches still being used frequently in titles releasing decades past the 1990’s.

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Multiplayer games like Goldeneye 007, Mario Kart 64, and Mortal Kombat 2 are often remembered fondly from the 90’s, but not for any cooperation between players. With tons of great local competitive modes in that era of games, the co-op titles can get overlooked sometimes. A variety of games had alternate modes that allowed players to team-up, but they did not define couch co-op in the same way as some iconic titles managed to do.

3. Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles: Turtles In Time (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time was arguably the blueprint for chaotic couch co-op beat-em-ups, creating a nostalgic experience years ahead of its time. The current renaissance of the beat-em-up genre can be attributed to this game, which showed that home consoles could have an equal experience to titles usually reserved for arcades. Unlike many titles at the time, this game allowed four players to join together to complete missions and defeat waves of enemies or challenging bosses.

This game also came out at the height of the TMNT’s popularity, with the beloved first live action movie releasing in 1990. With Turtles in Time releasing just one year later, this game was the ultimate translation of the TV cartoon, with a time-traveling hook to draw players in even more. The set pieces through various eras of history combines with the distinct play style of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello, among other familiar faces. With four players acting together to team-up against iconic foes like the Foot Clan and Shredder, this game was non-stop 90’s fun.

2. Metal Slug (1996)

Almost refining the ideas presented in the Contra series created by Konami, Metal Slug is arguably the greatest rendition of the “run and gun” genre, with a greater emphasis on co-op than others. While Contra 3: Alien Wars was released in 1992, this 1996 title completely gave in to the power fantasy potential of side-scrolling shooters, with refined pixel-perfect graphics for the time. While Contra was a difficult experience that relied on the infamous “Konami Code” at times, Metal Slug was something anyone could pick up and complete.

The steampunk vibes of Metal Slug comes to life when you and your friend can both pilot Super Vehicles together, obliterating foes in explosive, cinematic moments. Combat can change at any moment, but the standard Heavy Machine Gun both characters wield gives a chaotic weight to the game’s action, crafting a sub-genre focused on destructive and frenetic gameplay. Couch co-op here would go on to inspire other games like Broforce, Blazing Chrome, and Rapid Reload for the PS1, showing how Metal Slug has left its mark over the years.

1. Secrets of Mana (1993)

Most 90’s couch co-op experiences were relegated to beat-em-ups, sidescrolling shooters, and other traditional games you would see in an arcade. Secrets of Mana pushed the boundaries on what a co-op game could look like, giving players a collaborative RPG with up to three players at the same time. This concept was extremely innovative, even by today’s standards. Each player had control over unique members of a JRPG party, giving them individual skills to help round out a group to face various dangers together.

One of the biggest draws of Secrets of Mana was how players could easily share RPG items together, helping build their party in the same way solo players would in the Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest series. Easy co-op inventory management made the game feel like a shared adventure, with a compelling story drawing players in to shape a narrative together through their actions. The unity in this game is something players have wanted to see in many RPGs since, marking a truly creative period in gaming that hasn’t quite been replicated.

Many multiplayer RPG experiences owe their existence to Secrets of Mana, whose simultaneous three-player action is still incredibly memorable. Many couch co-op games from the 1990’s left a strong mark on players, partially inspiring them to create similar titles when they grew into developers years and years later.

Which couch co-op experience with your friends do you remember most from the 90’s? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!