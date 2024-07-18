When Does the Concord Open Beta Begin?

Following its run in “Early Access” this past weekend, the open beta for PlayStation’s new multiplayer shooter, Concord, is set to kick off today. Compared to many of PlayStation’s other first-party releases, Concord will be simultaneously launching across both PlayStation 5 and PC this coming month. And to put both platforms through their paces before that time, one more beta phase will be taking place through the weekend.

The Concord open beta is set to begin today, July 18th, and should begin at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. This beta will run through Sunday, July 21st, at an undetermined time. With the Early Access run of the Concord beta, developer Firewalk Studios ended up extending its length by one additional day. As a result, there’s a decent chance that the same could happen here with the open beta which will see it lasting until Monday, July 22nd.

How Do I Download the Concord Open Beta?

Downloading the Concord open beta is a relatively simple process. Upon visiting Concord’s dedicated store page on the PlayStation Store and Steam, you should find a section tied to the beta which you can then prompt to download. Firewalk Studios has pushed live this beta download in advance of the beta itself beginning, which means that you should be able to get it installed on your PS5 or PC in advance.

Unlike this past weekend’s trial phase, there are no restrictions when it comes to who can play the Concord beta. In its early access run, PlayStation limited this initial beta to those who had pre-ordered Concord. It eventually expanded this pool to include any and all PlayStation Plus subscribers as well. This weekend’s beta will almost certainly be more filled up as a result, which could lead to various issues coming about.

When Does Concord Release?

After its open beta this weekend, Concord will be relatively close to its release date. The new Hero Shooter is set to launch next month on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23rd. Both versions of the game will be compatible with one another and will feature crossplay the moment that it is released. While many other multiplayer shooters on the market are free-to-play, Concord will instead retail for $39.99.