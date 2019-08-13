Dark Horse Announces The Art of Concrete Genie

Dark Horse Books and Pixelopus have announced The Art of Concrete Genie, a 160-page, full color art book filled with illustrations and artwork from the upcoming video game. Given the “living paint” aspect of the title, the art should be rather astounding when carefully pored over.

Here’s how Dark Horse Books and Pixelopus describe the art book in their press release:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Walk among the mysterious streets of Denska and collect the real pages of artwork behind Pixelopus’ endearing video game Concrete Genie, available exclusively on PlayStation 4! The Art of Concrete Genie studies the power of self-expression, creativity, and the philosophy at the game’s core: the belief that anyone can be an artist.”

You can check out the cover of The Art of Concrete Genie, provided courtesy of Dark Horse Comics, below:

While we don’t have any interior pages to show off, the press release states that it’ll feature characters, monsters, and lore from the world of Concrete Genie as well as a focus on the “living paint” mechanics of the video game, all of which will be in full color.

What do you think about The Art of Concrete Genie? Are you interested in learning more about its creation, or is there any other video game art book you wish you had? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Art of Concrete Genie is scheduled to release on December 10th. It is available to pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. The 160-page art book is set to sell for an MSRP of $24.99.

Concrete Genie, the video game, is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4 on October 8th, and is also currently available to pre-order. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.