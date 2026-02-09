5 Characters That Need To Be In 2XKO For Season 2

The tag-team fighting of 2XKO takes League of Legends characters and transforms them into 2D combatants, highlighting signature abilities in exciting ways to synergize with teammates and take down rivals. Season 1 of the game just started in January 2026, featuring plenty of familiar faces from the iconic MOBA on its roster. With plans to add even more characters in Season 2 and beyond, there are some figures who would instantly become memorable fighting game characters if they were introduced.

There are around 170 characters in League of Legends, with only 12 in 2XKO right now. Although the restrictions of fighting games could prevent most gargantuan, monstrous, or non-human figures from being added, faces like Teemo prove that this limitation can be stretched more than players may have originally expected. As of this time of writing, 2XKO‘s developers have stated that they plan to add at least five characters every year with new Seasons, meaning they likely have deliberate picks in mind.

5. Jayce

Different character additions and skins offered in 2XKO show that it takes heavy inspiration from Riot’s animated Arcane series, which re-imagines many League of Legends characters like Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, and Ekko. Jayce would be another figure from that series who would fit perfectly in the fighting game for Season 2, wielding hex-tech to be a unique combatant in his own right. With his signature hammer, Jayce’s attacks could be heavy-hitting strikes similar to Braum or Darius, using technology as a twist to flesh out the rest of his moves.

Jayce is known for shooting projectiles from his hammer, creating lines of electricity as obstacles, and even generating shields around himself using the functions of his weapon. All of these abilities could create a fighting game character that is somewhat of a hybrid between Shao Khan and Raiden from Mortal Kombat, balancing out careful and aggressive playstyles in one kit. Much like in League of Legends, Jayce could also use his Super meter in 2XKO to power up his hammer further, infusing it with lightning attacks to grow stronger for a short time.

4. Yone

The samurai Yone is the other half of Yasuo, the wind-wielding warrior who already exists on 2XKO‘s roster. Much like Akuma is to Ryu from the Street Fighter series, this malicious counterpart to Yasuo would have similarities to Vergil and Dante from Marvel vs Capcom 3. Yasuo’s controlled swordplay would be contrasted by Yone’s demonic fighting style, which unleashes wider slashes with two blades to extend the reach of each strike.

Yone already has some abilities that mimic other fighting games, such as his Soul Unbound skill from League of Legends. This move sees Yone detach his spirit from his body, which attacks enemies at a distance while his physical form remains stationary. This projection of the spirit could be represented in the same way that Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage to the Future depicts a character’s Stand, or how Persona 4: Arena uses Personas. Overall, this character fits well both from a gameplay perspective and aesthetically into what 2XKO is trying to be.

3. Akali

Akali is a character from League of Legends that is both hated and beloved by players, but there’s no denying the her archetype would fit into a fighting game beautifully. A swift assassin like Akali fits the “rushdown” playstyle of characters that populate the genre, using quick moves to overwhelm opponents. For tag team fighting games, fast characters are a must, with great examples like Ekko and Vi in 2XKO already showing a playstyle Akali could adopt if she gets added in Season 2 or later.

To make her stand out, Akali’s skills include teleportation, invisibility, and inflicting slowed movement on enemies through kunai projectiles that debuff her opponent(s). There is a lot of room to get creative with Akali’s tools in 2XKO, including how she can mark enemies to easily move toward them or increase her damage temporarily. Any integration of Akali would be vastly different from anything the fighting game has right now, giving players a possible glass cannon type of character who battles at blinding speeds.

2. Fiddlesticks

Out of all the League of Legends characters, Fiddlesticks is arguably one of the most distinct, representing a demonic and ancient force preying on the fears of others. The tall, lanky form of Fiddlesticks’ scarecrow guise almost looks like Faust’s design from Guilty Gear Strive, emulating another fighting game’s take on an uncanny character. In 2XKO, Fiddlesticks could really shine as a horrific character to fight, using his scythe to deliver deadly attacks while moving around the battlefield in unnerving ways.

Fiddlesticks has plenty of abilities tailored for fighting games, including his Crowstorm Ultimate from the MOBA. This skill could become a Super in 2XKO, summoning crows around him to deal damage over time to nearby enemies. Instilling fear debuffs or attaching dark bonds that drain health are just a couple of abilities Fiddlesticks might want to translate from his League of Legends design to shine in fighting game matches. Having a “scary” character in 2XKO would be healthy for the game too, diversifying the roster in the same way Warwick has in Season 1.

1. Viktor

The machine herald Viktor is another character who gained far more popularity after the Arcane series, but even before that show, this character has everything needed to make a stunning fighting game character. Viktor’s abilities may seem simple at first, with basic projectiles and long-range beams that would befit a “zoner” archetype similar to Jinx in 2XKO. However, Arcane fans who play 2XKO might recognize how other abilities might translate to help the character gain a greater personality within the game.

For starters, Viktor can create a Gravity Field in League of Legends, slowing down enemies who are near its AoE. This is close to what Magneto can do in Marvel vs Capcom, or what Storm does using power over wind in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. In addition, Viktor’s Arcane Storm Ultimate could act like Ed’s Super Art from Street Fighter 6, creating hazards on the battlefield while Viktor can still act. This combination of arcane projectiles and stage manipulation has solid potential to give Viktor a collage of abilities from some of the greatest tag team characters ever made.

With an Arcane skin and a distinct playstyle, Viktor might be the best character for Riot to introduce next in their ongoing fighting game. Season 2 of 2XKO should include some fresh ideas for the game, so whatever upcoming character they include needs to generate new hype right away.

