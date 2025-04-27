New York Times Connections Answers for April 27th

Are you having difficulty solving today’s Connections? Well, we’ve got you covered, as we got all of the correct words and categories, alongside some hints and tips, for today, April 27th’s Connections from The New York Times. NYT’s Connections’ fun yet challenging category-based gameplay offers an entirely different word game experience that other games like Strands and Wordle. With today’s puzzle, we continue the challenge that yesterday set up, though a bit kinder with the words. Still, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Gameplay in The New York Times’ Connections is simple: you get 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from movie theater snacks or types of shoes to words that start and end with a vowel or 80s slang. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections continues the streak of challenging words.

With today’s Connections, the words aren’t as tough as yesterday’s but can definitely lead you down the wrong path. It’s good to know that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Massage, Times, Ruffle, Fish, Percent, Shock, Meatball, Goldfish, Combo, Lock, Equals, Thatch, Chef, Minus, Tuft, and Taki.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Pushing their buttons

Green: Off the top of your head

Blue: You can’t just have one

Purple: Words that come after a region

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Calculator Buttons

Green: Amounts of Hair

Blue: Salty Snack Unit

Purple: Swedish ____

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are April 27th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Equals, Minus, Percent, Times

Green: Lock, Shock, Thatch, Tuft

Blue: Combo, Goldfish, Ruffle, Taki

Purple: Chef, Fish, Massage, Meatball

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!