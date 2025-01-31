These Ghostbusters Sneakers Are Definitely Something Strange

It seems like every sneaker company is doing pop culture collabs these days, but few go as hard as these Ghostbusters designs. The collection includes neon green Slimer sneakers with rubber burger, hot dog and pizza charms, a slimed Ghostbusters uniform hi-top design with swappable name tags for Venkman, Stantz, Zeddemore, and Spengler, and a Stay Puft hi-top design that looks as though you stepped on the marshmallow man and he’s stuck to your foot.

This lineup of Ghostbusters shoes is officially licensed and fairly affordable at $49.99 – $59.99 per pair. You can order them here at Fun.com (exclusive) in adult sizes. Note that Fun makes intense shoe designs like this for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Pokemon, and much more. You can find the entire collection right here.

Will Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Get a Sequel?

The recent Ghostbusters sequels have been great for reintroducing the iconic characters and ideas to younger generations, so is Sony going to make another one? After Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire did less than favorable numbers, the next Ghostbusters film seemed like it was in question. However, in an interview with The Direct, Frozen Empire’s Gil Kenan spoke on if another Ghostbusters film would hit the big screens.

We definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen,” Kenan told The Direct. “Jason [Reitman]… we take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously… we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There’ll be more. There’ll be more about that later.”

However, if a sequel does happen, it will probably take some time to come to fruition. As of this past November, Carrie Coon has not been contacted about reprising her role as Callie Spengler: “I have not [seen a script],” Coon said in an interview with ComicBook. “The joke is always that Callie is dead from alcoholism and comes back as a nagging ghost. But I suspect that’s probably not the direction they’re going.”

It seems that for now Reitman and Kenan have moved their attention to their new Netflix’s Ghostbusters animated series. No information is out yet about this new series, but stay tuned to this page for more Ghostbusters news as it becomes available.