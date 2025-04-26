New York Times Connections Answers for April 26th

Can you figure out today’s Connections? If you need some help, we have your back, as we got all of the correct words and categories, alongside some hints and tips, for today, April 26th’s Connections from The New York Times. With fun yet challenging category-based gameplay, Connections offers a different word game experience that other NYT games like Strands, Crosswords, and Wordle. For today’s puzzle, we finally get some of that challenge with the words and categories, but it isn’t too difficult. In any case, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections is simple: you get 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from animals in NFL teams or movie musicals to words with only three syllables or presidential nicknames. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some tough words this time.

For today’s Connections, unlike yesterday, we have some rather interesting words that can be misleading. It’s good to know that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Glen, Gary, Ross, Color, Hope, Hollow, Shade, Lube, Dell, Dole, Genre, Tone, Hue, Dre, Dale, and Marley.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: There are many to pick your primer

Green: How low can you go?

Blue: Other examples include Odenkirk and Saget

Purple: Shade switch

If you want to know the correct themes for April 26th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Tint

Green: Valley

Blue: Bobs

Purple: Color Anagrams

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Color, Hue, Shade, Tone

Green: Dale, Dell, Glen, Hollow

Blue: Dole, Hope, Marley, Ross

Purple: Dre, Gary, Genre, Lube

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?