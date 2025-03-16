New York Times Connections Answers for March 16th

Is today’s Connections throwing you for a loop? If so, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and a few helpful hints for The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for today, March 16th. With Wordle, Spelling Bee, and Strands alongside it, Connections has made a name for itself with its challenging yet addicting category-based gameplay. Fortunately, the puzzle today is not as hard as yesterday’s, but does have some words that could throw you off. If you want to ensure you keep your streak, we’ve got all the answers and categories, along with some hints, for March 16th’s Connections.

Connections, in terms of gameplay, focuses on 16 different words and your job is to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category goes by its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from animal features or winter clothing to songs from The Beatles or the last names of Saturday Night Live cast members. You only have four turns and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s COnnections isn’t as hard as yesterday’s, but has some trick words in it.

Today‘s Connections for March 16th is a breath of fresh air for those who may have struggled with yesterday’s categories. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Monster, Tarot, Library, Group, Draconian, Debut, Constellation, Zodiac, Collection, Seven, Ballet, Hydrant, Leonardo, Cluster, Psycho, and Rapport. If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Marky Mark was part of one of these funky ones

Green: These words spill the ‘t’

Blue: A selection of ‘killer’ films

Purple: Look to the stars for guidance

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Bunch

Green: Ending With Silent ‘T’

Blue: Serial Killer Movies

Purple: Starting With Constellations

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 16th:

Yellow: Cluster, Collection, Constellation, Group

Green: Ballet, Debut, Rapport, Tarot

Blue: Monster, Psycho, Seven, Zodiac

Purple: Draconian, Hydrant, Leonardo, Library

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.