New York Times Connections Answers for March 15th

Could you figure out today’s Connections? If you’re having a hard time, we can help as we have all the correct answers, categories, and a few helpful hints for The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for March 15th. The category-style game has surged in popularity since launching in 2023, rivaling games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and Strands. Today’s puzzle is one of its hardest, so be sure to double-check answers so as not to lose a life. If you want to keep your streak and not risk losing it, we’ve got all the answers and categories for March 15th’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game of Connections focuses on 16 different words and your job is to sort them into four secret categories. Select four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category goes by its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from primary colors or common birthday gifts to Razzie-winning actors or characters in the Bible. You only have four turns and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is one of it’s hardest in a while.

Today‘s Connections for March 15th is one of the hardest, which is a far cry from yesterday’s. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Peg, Sue, Move, Needle, May, Barb, Neck, Tonight, Bridge, Might, Wish, String, Bristle, Serve, Spine, and Charge. If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: This gets the ‘point’ across

Green: What makes an instrument?

Blue: The court finds you…

Purple: A nightly nursery rhyme

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 15th’s Connections:

Yellow: Sharp Protrusion

Green: Features of Stringed Instruments

Blue: Litigation Verbs

Purple: In “Star Light, Star Bright”

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 15th:

Yellow: Barb, Bristle, Needle, Spine

Green: Bridge, Neck, Peg, String

Blue: Charge, Move, Serve, Sue

Purple: May, Might, Tonight, Wish

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.