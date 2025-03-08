New York Times Connections Answers for March 8th

Trying to solve your Connections puzzle? Well, we have you covered with the correct answers for March 8th’s Connections puzzle for the New York Times. Since 2023, Connections has become one of New York Times’ most popular games, going up against other games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and Strands. The game, which revolves around sorting words into their respective categories, has been a go-to for many, but not without its challenging wordplay and tricky themes. After yesterday’s Severance-themed puzzle, today’s, while a bit on the easier side, doesn’t pull punches, so we’ve got your back with all of the answers for March 8th’s Connections.

Gameplay-wise, every puzzle in Connections has four secret different themes that link to four of the 16 words available. Select four that could be connected and, if you’re right, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with yellow being the easiest, then green, blue, and the hardest, purple. The categories can range from movie quotes or utensils to trees with an extra letter attached or Super Bowl performers. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak but can’t figure out the answers, we’ve got you covered.

Today’s Connections has some tubular answers.

Today, March 8th, isn’t too difficult (unlike yesterday’s) but only if you can connect the dots. While Severance, which was yesterday’s Connections, isn’t here, someone who voiced in it does make an appearance. The words in Connections for March 8th are as follows: Bulky, Mock, Totally, Spin, Shadow, Chatter, Imitation, Cotton, Fake, Dude, Soap, Delicate, Bogus, Artificial, Juke, and Excellent. If you don’t want to spoil the answers but want a hint, here is one for each category:

Yellow: Too good to be true

Green: Time to do the laundry

Blue: Keanu and Alex would be stoked

Purple: These words come before another word

If you want to know the themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 8th’s Connections:

Yellow: Faux

Green: Washing Machine Cycles/Settings

Blue: Words Said Frequently in the Bill and Ted Movies

Purple: ___Box

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into the categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 8th:

Yellow: Fake, Artificial, Mock, Imitation

Green: Cotton, Bulky, Delicate, Spin

Blue: Bogus, Totally, Excellent, Dude

Purple: Chatter, Juke, Shadow, Soap

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!