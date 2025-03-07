Today’s NYT Connections is a Must Play for Severance Fans

Wish to live like your Innie? Today, you’re in luck! In anticipation of Apple TV+’s hit show Severance, The New York Times Games has put together a reference-filled Connections puzzle for fans to try. The popular suspense-filled series, which stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette, is currently airing its second season, with tonight being its eighth episode. While the season finale of Severance isn’t until March 21st, the show is already keeping the ball rolling on its insane marketing campaign with Connections, which, for some fans, will feel quite familiar to the office work at Lumon Industries.

The nod from Connections to Severance is one that many will enjoy, specifically since it makes reference to our favorite characters like Mark and Helly and their place of work. Despite having a plethora of games to choose from like Strands and Crosswords, Connections has grown to be one of New York Times Games’ biggest hits alongside global icon Wordle. Meanwhile, Severance, which released in February 2022, has amassed over 589 million viewers and counting as of February 19th. With 14 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, the show has snowballed into one of TV’s must-watch shows on right now alongside Daredevil: Born Again and The White Lotus.

There are some references to Severance’s main characters and company.

With today’s Severance-themed Connections puzzle, the lead characters’ names from the show —Mark, Helen, Irving, and Dylan— as well as Lumon appear in the choices shown above. While there is no category for Severance, as each word correlates with another category like US Cities or Biopics, it’s still a fun Easter egg for fans to enjoy. Plus, given the categorization gameplay, it should be reminiscent of the office work Mark and the team do as their ‘innies’ when at work in Lumon Industries. You can play the Connections here, though it only lasts until midnight in your local time zone. If you want to know the answers, we have a guide for today’s Connections here.

If you haven’t watched Severance, you can watch the first episode of season one for free if you have an Apple account. If you want to binge the series, which I highly recommend, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to Apple TV+. For those who don’t know about Severance, the show follows a group of workers who have surgically split their memories from work from reality, basically having two separate lives. When one Lumon Industries employee, Mark, meets a new rebellious worker, mysteries unravel within the company, and the fabric between their inner and outer lives tears. Currently, the second season is on its eighth episode, with the final one coming out on March 21st and, if the past few episodes have been any indication, it’s going to be quite the ride.

While it’s not out of the blue for Connections to reference events going on at the time of release, like the Olympics or Academy Awards, today’s is one of the more recognizable puzzles given the recency of Severance Season 2. While it may not count, there is a sports-themed Connections game, aptly titled Connections: Sports Edition, which fully launched on February 9th this year, which was Super Bowl LIX. Unlike regular Connections, the game is done by The Atlantic and is more skewed for trivia purposes and sports knowledge, yet keeps the addicting categorical gameplay that made it memorable. For Severance, the show has done a lot of marketing, including a hours-long exhibition of the Lumen offices in the middle of Grand Central Station.

Have you played today’s Connections? Did you get all the Severance references? Have you been watching Severance’s new season? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below! Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Friday until March 21st. You can play today’s Connections on the New York Times Games website and mobile app. For all things Severance, Connections, word games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.