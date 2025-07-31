Console Heroes Sega Genesis Dioramas Now Available On Amazon, VHS Added

Take the concept behind Polly Pocket and fuse it with Sega Genesis games and you’ll have Console Heroes. Each collectible Genesis game cartridge features a diorama based on the game inside, and the details on the 1 1/2-inch tall figures are impressive. At the time of writing, the lineup includes playsets based on Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3, Altered Beast, and Street Fighter II. There’s even a supervillain boss bundle playset packed inside a Genesis console that you can use to display your collection. A full breakdown of the Console Heroes collection can be found below, and it includes a new VHS edition inspired by Stranger Things. Pre-orders for all of the editions are now available here at Entertainment Earth and most of the collection is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

Console Heroes Sega Genesis Supervillain Boss Bundle Playset with Cartridge Storage Tray / $39.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “The ultimate collector’s centerpiece! The Console Heroes Supervillain Boss Bundle brings retro gaming glory to life in 3D. Styled after the iconic Sega Genesis console, it flips open to reveal shelving and gridline deco sticker graphics designed to display Mecha Robotnik, Mecha Sonic, Mr. X, and Death Bringer, with room to showcase the rest of your Console Heroes collection. Close the console and slot any cartridge into the top for a classic retro look. To keep everything organized, a large cartridge storage tray (holds up to 6 cartridges) is included. Fully compatible with all Console Heroes diorama cartridges (sold separately), this bundle is the must-have foundation for building your Sega world!”

Console Heroes Sega Genesis Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Cartridge Diorama Playset / $17.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “Console Heroes Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings the excitement of Emerald Hill Zone to life in a detailed collectible diorama. This set features a mini scene built into a plastic Sega Genesis game cartridge that folds open to reveal a molded world inspired by the classic game. It includes two 1 1/2-inch tall mini-figures of Sonic and Tails, each designed with peggable bases for easy placement around the scene. Sonic pegs directly into the molded ground, while Tails is mounted on a clear flight stand to capture his flying pose. The diorama features sculpted landscape details, collectible rings, and a printed backdrop to complete the look.

Console Heroes Sega Genesis Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Cartridge Diorama Playset / $17.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “Console Heroes Sonic the Hedgehog 3 brings the fun and color of Carnival Night Zone to life in a detailed collectible diorama. This set features a mini scene built into a plastic Sega Genesis game cartridge that folds open to reveal a molded world inspired by the classic level. It includes two 1 1/2-inch tall mini-figures of Sonic and Knuckles, each with peggable bases for easy placement around the scene. The diorama features sculpted elements like spikes, a gold ring, and a red balloon centerpiece, along with a printed Carnival Night Zone backdrop. “

Console Heroes Sega Genesis Street Fighter II Cartridge Diorama Playset / $17.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “Console Heroes Street Fighter II brings the iconic dock stage to life in a detailed collectible diorama. This set features a mini scene built into a plastic Sega Genesis game cartridge that folds open to reveal a sculpted stage inspired by Ken’s classic background. It includes two 1 1/2-inch tall mini-figures of Ryu and Ken, each with peggable bases for easy placement around the scene. The diorama features molded elements including a Hadouken energy blast on a clear stand, a barrel prop, four corner bits, and a printed backdrop of the dock and boat with health bars at the top of the scene.”

Console Heroes Sega Genesis Altered Beast Cartridge Diorama Playset / $17.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “Console Heroes Altered Beast brings the legendary graveyard boss battle to life in a detailed collectible diorama. This set features a mini scene built into a plastic Sega Genesis game cartridge that folds open to reveal a sculpted stage inspired by the game’s first boss fight. It includes two mini-figures: the Werewolf (1 1/2-inches tall) and the oversized Aggar boss, each with peggable bases for display. The diorama features a molded graveyard with bone and statue detailing, a flame blast effect on a clear stand, and a printed backdrop with the iconic statues and HUD.”

VHS Stars Stranger Things Eleven vs. Demogorgon Diorama Playset / $29.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “Relive one of Stranger Things’ most unforgettable moments! The Stranger Things VHS Diorama Eleven vs. Demogorgon transforms from a vintage VHS tape into a detailed 3D scene of the iconic classroom battle. Featuring Eleven and the Demogorgon figures plus 5 scene-setting accessories – including a table, stool, microscope, slingshot, and trash can – this diorama is packed with molded elements and show-accurate detail. When you’re done displaying it open, the case closes back into a classic Stranger Things VHS tape for easy shelf display.”