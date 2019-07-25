Control Director Reveals That the Game Has Gone Gold

We still have another month before Remedy Entertainment released their next big adventure, but before that happens, fans will continue combing over footage attempting to figure out exactly what is going on. Control looks to be a rather interesting experience that aims to mess with the minds of its players by using some warping visuals and intriguing storyline. That said, the game’s director recently took to his Twitter account to share with fans the good news that the upcoming title has officially gone gold, which should surely be exciting for those looking forward to the experience.

Director Mikael Kasurinen shared the news along with a photo of the disc that Control is currently on. “It is done,” he said. “New IP, new tech, new game structure, new direction, three platforms. And three years. What an achievement from the best dev team on the planet!”

It is done. New IP, new tech, new game structure, new direction, three platforms. And three years. What an achievement from the best dev team on the planet! @ControlRemedy pic.twitter.com/laFc0ocNvQ — Mikael Kasurinen (@MikaelKasurinen) July 24, 2019

For those who may not be familiar with the upcoming game, here is more on what Control is all about:

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”

Control is set to officially arrive on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, including what your PC will need in order to run it, check out some of our previous coverage.

