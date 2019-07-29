Control Story Trailer Released

Today, developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 games released — via our sister site GameSpot — the official story trailer for Control, the formers new third-person action-adventure game and first game since Quantum Break. And as you can see from the new story trailer, the game looks pretty strange, and that’s because it is. In the past Remedy has noted the game is both less linear and more weird than its previous releases.

“Don’t get this wrong because I’m really proud of what we achieved with Quantum Break–but intentionally from the beginning, with Quantum Break, we wanted mainstream appeal, a big blockbuster thing,” said creative director Sam Lake while speaking to GameSpot. “Because, creatively, you want to keep things fresh and interesting and get excited about it. It’s kind of a pendulum swing. And for [Control] we just said: ‘You know what, let’s just go with what excites us. Really, even if it’s just really out there and weird, let’s embrace it and go with it. We love pop culture, we love many different things, but so do gamers out there. Let’s just trust that if we go on this journey that they’ll come along.’ And that excitement is contagious. So we didn’t want to be boxed in in any way; we just wanted to go out there and go crazy, in some ways.”

According to Lake, Control is “new weird,” a literary sub-genre of sci-fi that deals with the unexplainable. And the trailer backs this up, teasing forces that go beyond the comprehension of the human mind and science.

For those that don’t know: Remedy Entertainment is a Finnish studio that can trace its origins all the way back until 1995. It’s perhaps best known for the first two installments in the Max Payne series, Alan Wake, and the aforementioned Quantum Break.

Control is poised to release next month on August 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural 3rd person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.

“Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”