Logan Paul Spends $2 Million on Pokemon Cards for Historic Unboxing Stream

After spending $2 million on unopened boxes of First-Edition Pokemon cards, YouTuber Logan Paul has announced he will be auctioning off 36 of the packs through Goldin Auctions. The auctions will kick-off on February 4th, and run through February 11th. Each pack will have a starting bid of $10,000. After the packs have been sold, the streamer will host an unpackaging stream on his YouTube Channel on February 27th, where he will be joined by Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin. Buyers will then be able to see what cards their packs contain! Paul has hosted similar unpackaging events in the past, with an October stream racking up more than nine million total views.

"I am thrilled to partner with Goldin for the biggest Pokémon unboxing ever,” Paul said in a press release. “This is a newfound obsession of mine and I am so excited to share it with other enthusiasts around the world."

Paul's obsession has been on full display over the last few months. Back in October, the YouTuber spent $150,000 on a First-Edition, PSA 10, Shadowless Charizard card. Only 100 of these cards are known to exist, and Paul was able to add one to his personal collection. The streamer had actually set out to make an offer on an even rarer version of the card, but changed his mind after seeing how much it meant to its current owner.

It will be interesting to see how much the card packs sell for! Bidders have a chance at making a significant amount of money, should they discover a card like Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise, or Pikachu. A PSA representative will be on-hand during the stream to assign grades to high-value cards during the stream. That said, potential bidders should keep in mind that these packs could contain far less lucrative cards, as well. The streamer previously auctioned off First-Edition Base Set packs for $11,111, in order to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Artist Vince "Vexx" Okerman was one of the buyers, but his purchase resulted in just $750 worth of cards.

The unpackaging stream happens to coincide with this year's Pokemon Day. February 27th marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, which started with the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan.

