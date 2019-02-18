Counter ‘Apex Legends’ Caustic’s Gas Traps With This Simple Trick

Apex Legends players have been having a ton of fun over the past two weeks. Now that many have begun to settle in and hit their stride with the free-to-play battle royale title, some are beginning to discover the tips and tricks that might make another person’s experience a little better, including this simple countermeasure to Caustic’s Nox Gas Trap.

When you’re facing off against a Caustic player, you might notice that they like to stink the place up from time to time with their Gas Traps. One way to counter them is to shoot them from afar, but that sets off the trap, which ends up blocking a particular area. To avoid this, aim for the small red part of the trap itself.

As can be seen in the image above, the small red portion is located near the bottom of the trap. Shooting it will lead to its destruction, as opposed to shooting the top and detonating it, sending gas everywhere.

That said, aim for the red part! Also, be sure to get all of them and hopefully take Caustic down a peg or two. If they use their ultimate ability, however, just run. That, or accept your fate and go down swinging. Either way, get out there and destroy all of the traps you can find on your way to victory.

