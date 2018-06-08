Crackdown 3 Delay Confirmed by Microsoft

Sunday’s forthcoming Xbox press conference just got a whole lot more interesting now that one of its most anticipated games has been shifted out of 2018.

Yesterday we reported on a rumor that Crackdown 3, after suffering enough delays as it is, would be pushed to 2019 in the hopes of giving it the quality development it deserves. Microsoft didn’t say anything at the time; but now, thanks to Kotaku, it has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Microsoft representative responded to the site’s inquiry about the delay, confirming that it would come out next year instead. “Our fans’ response to the signature antics and explosive gameplay of Crackdown 3 has been incredible. To ensure we deliver the experience they deserve, Crackdown 3 will be launching in Feb 2019. We look forward to sharing more on Crackdown 3 this Sunday during the Xbox E3 2018 briefing.”

This news is sure to be a bummer to a lot of Xbox One fans that were looking forward to the game, which was initially announced back in 2014 before being scheduled for 2017, only to be delayed to this year. Now, with its being pushed back yet again, there’s a lot of doubt regarding what Microsoft will have on its plate this year.

We do know that a fourth Forza Horizon game is on the way; but outside of that, announcements for the Xbox One and the Xbox One X have been rather slim. There is the off chance that the publisher has some surprises in store for this year including a potential Gears of War Battle Royale game and the possibility of some kind of Halo compilation. But it’s going to take a lot for the publisher to keep up with Nintendo’s and Sony’s superb lineups for the rest of the year.

Now the question is if Crackdown 3 will have any kind of presence at E3 this year. There may be the possibility of Microsoft having a multiplayer setup for the game; but with its recent delay, there’s also the chance it may not be on the show floor at all, with other games being featured instead. We’ll find out in just a few days and get an idea of what’s in store for Xbox One gaming over the next few months.

We’ll bring you more news on Crackdown 3 as soon as it’s available.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the details!)