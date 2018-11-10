‘Crackdown 3’ First Look at New Multiplayer Mode With New Gameplay Trailer

The X018 celebration has officially kicked off and the team over at Microsoft couldn’t wait to share some more concrete news for the highly anticipated Crackdown 3 exclusive. Not only do we have an official release date for February 15th, the team also showed off a brand new multiplayer mode for players to enjoy.

New maps, new modes, and tons of new ways to customize characters. In the most recent gameplay trailer, we have our first look at Wrecking Zone, an all new way to approach multiplayer within the Xbox franchise.

As seen in the video above, two teams of five will battle to the death for interagency. The best part? EVERYTHING is destructible. You want to topple that building? Do it. You want to just leave a wave of destruction behind you? Do it. Wrecking Zone is pretty much a free-for-all for all Crackdown fans that are ready to get down on some serious gameplay action with friends.

After numerous delays, hiccups, and developmental pitfalls, the developing team is finally ready to share their vision with the world. There are new features in the third installment as well, including the following:

Play with up to four-friends over Xbox Live to take out a violent criminal empire and use the city as a weapon against your enemies.

Lure vindictive crime lords out of their strongholds by roughing up their street soldiers, attacking criminal operations and taking out high value gang captains.

Join with up to 10 agents online to tear the city apart piece by piece in a 100% destructible multiplayer arena, available with your purchase of Crackdown 3.

Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3′s sandbox of mayhem and destruction. Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud.

Crackdown 3 finally arrives on February 15, 2019 for Xbox One and Windows 10.