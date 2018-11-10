‘Crackdown 3’ Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Finally after years of waiting and news of delays, Crackdown 3 officially has its exact release date for its Xbox One debut! During the X018 reveal for Microsoft, the Crackdown team revealed the upcoming game’s February 15, 2019 release date alongside a brand new trailer featuring Terry Crews.

“Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3′s sandbox of mayhem and destruction,” boasts Microsoft. “Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best part is that Crackdown 3 is a Play Anywhere title, which means that Xbox One and PC players (Windows 10) can play together anywhere, anytime.

In addition to the new trailer and the release date confirmation, we also had our first look at the new Wrecking Zone multiplayer mode where players are invited to wreck total destruction during their gameplay experience.

How the mode works is two teams of five will battle to the death for interagency. The best part? EVERYTHING is destructible. You want to topple that building? Do it. You want to just leave a wave of destruction behind you? Do it. Wrecking Zone is pretty much a free-for-all for all Crackdown fans that are ready to get down on some serious gameplay action with friends.

Crackdown 3 will be arriving on Xbox One and Windows 10 February 15, 2019! For more about the highly anticipated new game in the Crackdown franchise:

Play with up to four-friends over Xbox Live to take out a violent criminal empire and use the city as a weapon against your enemies.

Lure vindictive crime lords out of their strongholds by roughing up their street soldiers, attacking criminal operations and taking out high value gang captains.

Join with up to 10 agents online to tear the city apart piece by piece in a 100% destructible multiplayer arena, available with your purchase of Crackdown 3.

Are you excited for the next adventure? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!