New ‘Crackdown 3’ Video Shows Significant Downgrade From Original Reveal

After years of anticipation and multiple delays, Crackdown 3 is finally out in the wild. And the reception so far has been a pretty mixed bag.

As you may know, Crackdown 3 was once touted and shown off as the game that would demonstrate the power of the Cloud. And thanks to the power of the mysterious Cloud, the game would offer a level of environmental destruction never seen before in any video game ever.

At one point in the build-up to release, Microsoft touted the game’s Cloud tech by saying it basically gives Crackdown 3 the power of not 10, not 11, but 12 Xbox Ones.

That said, while it looks like Crackdown 3 boasts some impressive tech, the destruction tech in particular has actually been downgraded since it was first revealed back in 2015.

More specifically, in 2015 developers on the game claimed that in Crackdown 3, every bullet would impact surfaces uniquely. They called this design, “physical bullets,” which no game has really done before. However, in the finished product, the bullets don’t do this, at all. Not even remotely.

At the time, the team also claimed that whole buildings would be able to be flattened in the game’s multiplayer mode. But again, this is not the case in the final product. They also said each building would have a proper physics system, meaning if one fell it would affect the other buildings. And — you guessed it — this isn’t the case with the final game.

There’s some impressive tech sunk into Crackdown 3, but it’s not the tech Microsoft promised.

Crackdown 3 is available for Xbox One and PC.

“Overall, Crackdown 3 is pretty disappointing, but it’s hard to tell if part of that was the huge wait time for that. This is a game that’s been in development for a long time, and though it does have its charming moments and witty one-liners, it feels like an unenthusiastic attempt at a revival for a franchise that was better off being left in the last generation.”