Early Schedule I Patch Notes Shared Ahead of Next Update

Since Schedule I released, the developer TVGS, aka Tyler, has shown no signs of slowing down. After several minor updates to improve gameplay and fix bugs, Schedule I just got its first major content update last week. This added more features to the Pawn Shop along with plenty of other fancy things. But now, Tyler is already looking ahead to the next update for the popular drug dealer simulator game. In the official Discord, players got an early look at the patch notes for the next Schedule I update.

Gamers on the beta branch of Schedule I get to test out new features before they’re fully live. That means some updates, including this upcoming addition, get an early set of patch notes as the changes go live in the beta. Because Schedule I has an open beta, gamers can update to the beta branch by switching over in the Properties area of their Steam library. That said, the beta branch is a testing mode, so there are some inherent risks with switching.

The latest update went live in the beta branch early this morning and is planned to release on April 18th, if all goes well with testing. That said, players in the Discord report seeing some issues with the new game version in beta, so it’s possible we’ll see a delay as the developer works to iron out those issues. Either way, these beta patch notes for Schedule I v0.3.4f6 offer a nice preview for what’s coming in the next update.

This update is primarily focused on improvements and bug fixes, rather than adding a ton of new content like the previous update. Once the update goes live, you’ll be able to easily access employee inventories by talking to them. There will also be some new graffiti art, and broken vending machines and ATMs will be restored more quickly. There are quite a few upcoming bug fixes, as well.

Early Patch Notes for Schedule I v0.3.4f6

Strolling through an alley in schedule I

Here are the patch notes shared in Discord for the Beta branch update. Depending on how many changes are needed before the full launch for the next Schedule I update, there could be some changes to the final patch notes when they roll out.

Tweaks/Improvements

You can now access the inventory of your employees by talking to them and selecting ‘I need to access your inventory’. Added some new graffiti art. Broken vending machines and ATMs will now restore after only a single sleep (previously it took 2 days). Removed the optional email from the feedback form. This was rarely used and mostly just unnecessary clutter. Renamed suggestions -> feedback in the feedback form.

Bug Fixes