‘Crackdown 3’ Wrecking Zone Test Available Soon

Only a few days remain before Crackdown 3 launches, and select Xbox one users are going to get a chance to try out the PvP mode before the full release.

The Wrecking Zone is where players can do battle with other Agents as they eliminate opponents and collect badges to earn points. It also utilizes “brand-new technology that utilizes the cloud in ways never been done before,” according to Microsoft, so it makes sense that a technical test will be going live later this week to make sure everything works properly before the launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Included in the Xbox Wire’s latest post, a technical test for select Xbox One users was announced. The Wrecking Zone mode has been tested internally, Microsoft said, but it’s now expanding those tests to players to gather more data ahead of the release to “gather as much information, feedback and bug reports as possible.” It’s not a beta though, the announcement stressed, but it will be available to anyone who’s already part of the Xbox Insider program.

“The Wrecking Zone Technical Test will begin Thursday, February 7 with installation beginning at 9 a.m. PST/5 p.m. UTC and the first playtests beginning at 12 p.m. PST/8 p.m. UTC, exclusively for Xbox Insiders,” Microsoft’s announcement said. “Members of the Xbox Insider Program will play the Agent Hunter game mode on the Blackout Zone map, where combatants score points by taking out opposing Agents and collecting their Badges.”

For anyone who’s not yet a member of the Xbox Insider program, joining it is easy since all it takes is downloading the Xbox Insider Hub from the console’s store. The product titled “Wrecking Zone: Technical Test” is what users should look for after becoming an Xbox Insider. Microsoft also said it’s looking for feedback after the technical test and that another playtest session will take place during the weekend at a time and start date which has not yet been announced.

The launch trailer for Crackdown 3 was recently revealed ahead of its launch date next week, and anyone who’s an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will automatically have access to it when it releases for the Xbox One and Windows PC platforms on February 15th.