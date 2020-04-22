Crash Bandicoot Mobile Soft Launches for Android

✖

A new Crash Bandicoot game has launched, but there's a catch. For one, it's a mobile game, not a traditional console or PC game. Further, it's not available to everyone. In fact, it's hardly available at all. Why? Because it's only a soft-launch for now. As you may remember, a Crash Bandicoot mobile game leaked this year. Meanwhile, just yesterday a new Crash Bandicoot PS5 game seemingly leaked as well. For now, Activision has not commented on the latter, but the former leak has been confirmed by this new soft-launch on Android devices.

According to King -- the developer behind the game -- Crash Bandicoot Mobile was released today in a small-scale playtest form only for select users in Malaysia. In other words, if you're outside of Malaysia, there's currently no way of playing it, but this should change in the near future. However, for now, King isn't ready to disclose dates for other regions.

As for the game itself, it's pitched as a new type of adventure for the nostalgic gaming icon that follows Crash and his sister Coco as they team up to take down the constantly scheming Dr Neo Cortex, who is trying to destroy the multiverse.

Of course, while many still can't download and play the game, footage and leaks of the title are surfacing all over the place.

[Reddit Post] (Spoilers) Leaked character icon artwork + level images for Crash Bandicoot Mobile https://t.co/F8A28gsrfI pic.twitter.com/BuGnReQ0WS — r/CrashBandicoot (@rCrashBandicoot) April 22, 2020

The Crash Bandicoot Mobile game is out, so it's time to do what I do best and rip models! First off, here's a turnaround of Dingodile's new design. pic.twitter.com/wM5MjMXAbV — SonicBoom13561 (Cole | Comms Open!) (@sonicboom13561) April 22, 2020

My god !!! Coco Bandicoot is BETTER in Mobile game ! 😅#CrashBandicoot pic.twitter.com/DtUYrjys9L — 🐨 Koala Kong 🐨 (@Koala_Kong) April 22, 2020

Crash Bandicoot Mobile is available on Android, but only in Malaysia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a wider release or an iOS release, however, presumably King will have more information to share about both of these things soon.

H/T, Pocket Gamer.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.