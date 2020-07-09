Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Officially Announced

After months of waiting following its initial surfacing online, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! has officially been announced by King, developer of games like Candy Crush and more. This comes on the heels of a brief teaser released earlier this week. As expected, the mobile title is a take on the endless runner genre which sees everyone's favorite bandicoot run, jump, and spin through various levels featuring characters from across the franchise.

"In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, the dastardly Dr. Neo Cortex has returned to take control of the multiverse, with the help of his maniacal mutagen henchmen," the official description for the free-to-play title reads. "Only Crash and his sister Coco can save the day and put a stop to their plans. Video game fans will immediately recognize regions from previous Crash Bandicoot games, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and more."

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Coming directly to your phone. Classic bosses, new levels and custom skins. Get ready to run wild! 🥭 #CrashOnTheRun pic.twitter.com/UZIM1zq6j8 — Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) July 9, 2020

"We’re really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile,” said Stephen Jarrett, VP of Game Design at King and Creative Lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! as part of today's announcement. “Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay, while adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building. Drawing inspiration from Crash’s vibrant history we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go."

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is currently available for pre-registration on Android and will soon be available for pre-registration on iOS. Folks can also go to the official website to do so. No exact release date has been announced as of yet. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or Coco as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Crash Bandicoot franchise right here.

