Crash Bandicoot Mobile Game Could Launch Soon

A new Crash Bandicoot mobile video game looks like it might be launching soon. Seemingly called Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, a new social media posting from an account apparently associated with the title has uploaded a brief teaser after months of inactivity. Given the fact that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was also recently revealed, now seems as good of a time as any to release a mobile game from the franchise what with the raised profile of all things Crash Bandicoot.

The social media teaser, which you can check out below, is extremely brief and is basically just a loading screen featuring the franchise's iconic TNT box. Notably, while the account has no direct link to it, developer King launched a small-scale playtest for a Crash Bandicoot mobile game that was essentially a take on the endless runner earlier this year. Given that the Twitter account follows only the Crash Bandicoot and King Twitter accounts, it seems safe to say that this is the same title with an official name.

As of writing, there is no telling when exactly Crash Bandicoot: On the Run -- if that is its name -- will release for mobile devices. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or Coco as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Crash Bandicoot franchise right here.

