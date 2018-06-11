Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Getting New, Original Stage With Future Tense

As we previously predicted, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is getting another level added at the end of this month. But rather than being a “lost level” like Stormy Ascent was, we’re getting one that’s been designed from the ground up by Vicarious Visions. Yep, it’s an all new stage!

Activision confirmed today that Future Tense will be added to all versions of the game in just a few weeks. We got a look at it in action, featuring Crash running across moving conveyor belts, dodging lasers and missing-firing enemies while hoping to get to the end of the stage in one piece. It’s certainly going to be a challenge for new players. You can see a glimpse of it in the trailer above.

The level will be included in the Switch, Xbox One and PC versions of N. Sane Trilogy when they release on June 29, and added to the PlayStation 4 edition with a free update. Yes, the level is free. On top of that, Stormy Ascent will be available for free as well, and included with all versions of the game.

“Developed by Vicarious Visions, Future Tense brings an extra layer of difficulty to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped’s Future world, as players dodge rockets, destroy robots and leap over lasers while ascending a massive futuristic skyscraper. This brand-new level pays homage to the unreleased Waterfall level from the original Crash Bandicoot game. Soon franchise fans (and speed runners) will have something BRAND WUMPING NEW in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that will challenge even the most skillful Crash players,” the company noted in its press release.

“Additionally, in Future Tense, Crash and Coco will take on some familiar enemies and hazards in new and fun ways. Players will love playing the heart-racing, high climbing level repeatedly to explore hidden areas and experience unexpected moments, including a challenging Death Route. Future Tense will be accessible via a new platform in the Warp Room of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, and playable at any point in the game’s progression.”

“Adding a new level to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was something we always wanted to do, and introducing Future Tense allows us to give all Crash players something new to play just in time for the multi-platform release,” said Jennifer Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions.

“We hope Future Tense will allow players to re-experience that feeling from the good ‘ol days when they first cracked open a Crash Bandicoot game and had to figure out how to get past a brand-new challenge, or find that one last crate,” added Future Tense level designers Ben Dorsey and Stephen Ivanauskas. “And frankly, Crash Bandicoot levels are fun to make!”

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4; and will release on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 29!