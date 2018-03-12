Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Officially Coming To Nintendo Switch

It’s been an exclusive for the longest time on PlayStation 4, but the time has come for Activision’s Crash Bandicoot to, ahem, crash his way onto another platform – the Nintendo Switch!

During today’s Nintendo Direct special, the company confirmed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be making its way to Nintendo Switch starting on July 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game should feature all the content that we’ve seen from the previous PS4 release, including all three games – Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped – remastered from the ground up. Only now, you’ll be able to take them with you wherever you go (or play at home, if that’s what you wish).

The game is challenging, to be sure, but that’s what makes it so much fun. I previously quoted in my review, “WOO-BAH-GAH! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is yet another reason why remasters are justified. In the right hands – and with the right material – it can turn classic gaming into gold rather easily, and Vicarious Visions shows just the right amount of tender loving care to give Crash a new lease on life. Now we want to see him return with an all-new platformer worthy of his kind…and, for that matter, maybe other mascots can get a boost in their careers in well.”

That, of course, leaves hope that we’ll be seeing other Activision ports in the future, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The fact that Crash Bandicoot‘s original games are coming to a Nintendo platform for the first time is really something, especially when you consider that commercial from years ago, where Crash was mocking Nintendo from a parking lot while showcasing gameplay from his debut adventure. (We included it below for good measure. It’s a bit old, but still worth a laugh.)

It’ll still be a little bit of a wait until Crash Bandicoot makes his debut on the system, but there’s no question he’ll spin attack away those summer doldrums while you try to 100 percent each of the games. (Note: you’ll be a while.)

Again, N. Sane Trilogy drops on July 10. You can also get it now for PlayStation 4.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!