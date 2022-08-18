Crash Bandicoot Developer Teases New Game

Toys For Bob, which is the studio most recently associated with Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, has teased that it's now working on a new game. At this point in time, the most recent release from Toys For Bob was 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. That long-awaited sequel was largely well-received by critics and fans alike, which has, in turn, made many eager to see what Toys For Bob does next. And while we don't yet know what might be on the horizon for the studio, those at the company are now providing some initial teases.

In a recent tweet on the official Toys For Bob Twitter account, the studio outlined every game that it has worked on since being established all the way back in 1989. When listing all of these games in sequential order, Toys For Bob also hinted that it's currently developing its 18th project at this point in time. While no specific hints were given about what this game could be tied to, the tease alone prompted many fans in the replies to share their own hopes and wishes about what they'd like to see next.

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover... 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022

If Toys For Bob did opt to make another Crash Bandicoot game following Crash 4, this wouldn't be much of a surprise. Earlier this year, leaks and rumors began circling stating that a multiplayer-focused Crash game titled "Wumpa League" was seemingly in the works. And while it wasn't known if Toys For Bob specifically might be working on this game, it seems feasible given that the company has been most closely tied to the property in recent years.

One thing that's important to keep in mind with Toys For Bob moving forward is that the studio will soon be owned by Microsoft when the mega-corporation completes its acquisition of Activision in 2023. And while this deal likely won't have any impact on what Toys For Bob is currently working on, it could mean that the company will be able to work on other Xbox-owned properties in the future.

