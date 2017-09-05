Crash Bandicoot’s Official Site Points At Possible Xbox One And PC Release

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has already made its way out for PlayStation 4, and it's a lot of fun, despite posing certain challenges with its platforming sections. That said, there are some hints indicating that the game could be making its way to Xbox One as well, and today we got yet another big one.

The team at EGMNOW has learned of even more possible proof that the game could be making its way to Microsoft's platform, even though Activision is staying mum on the subject. That said, this is the most solid proof yet, as it actually stems from the game's official web page.

Those of you that use either Chrome or Firefox will be able to visit the site and scroll over to the "Buy Now" section of the page. Once you're there, you'll be able to see two secret options pop up. The first one is for the "country of residence," which isn't really a big shock. But the second one is, as you see an option for "desired platform," indicating that the game could be available for more than one platform come later this year.

Right now, the game remains a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but we've seen bits and pieces indicating that the game is coming to other systems, including a hint from a representative at PAX East, an inadvertent item listing on a foreign web page, and now this. Again, Microsoft hasn't said anything regarding the game, nor has Activision, so it could just be an error.

Still, that's a whole lot of proof, and some hints suggest that the game could come in December for both Xbox One and PC – marking a decent exclusivity window for the PlayStation 4 and giving the game the opportunity to sell well on other platforms. For now, it does remain rumor at best, but give this a try and see what it does for you. We could very well see it pop up, and if we do, we'll be more than happy to take in the challenges. Whoa!

For now, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available for PlayStation 4.