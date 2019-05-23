Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Adventure Mode Gameplay, Details Revealed

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is set to arrive in just under a month, and fans are getting excited to get their hands on the second character-based kart racing title of the year, the first of which was Team Sonic Racing. The upcoming remaster will be offering plenty of high-octane action out on the tracks, including the addition of new features as well as revamped old ones. One such aspect of the title is Adventure Mode, which happens to be the single-player campaign. Thankfully, Beenox co-studio head Thomas Wilson recently went into detail about what players can expect during their Adventure Mode experience.

“In bringing the Adventure Mode back, we knew we had to hit all the elements that made the original so special,” Wilson said on the PlayStation Blog. “The challenges are the same — there are trophy races, boss races, relic races, token races, and gem cups. The characters are back — choose from Crash, Coco, Cortex, Polar, Pura, Tiny or any of the other starting lineup characters you remember from the original. And the thrill of earning new characters (like Ripper Roo and Pinstripe Pontoroo) is still a huge part of the fun.”

He went on to describe how the studio has changed some things up in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled‘s Adventure Mode. “Instead of just earning the boss characters like in the original, players will now earn something every time they win a race,” he said. “Players will be getting new kart parts, character skins, or kart customization items with every victory. Also, players will now earn the boss characters immediately after they beat that boss, instead of after Gem Cups (which now unlock a new set of valuable prizes). This includes the ability to earn Nitros Oxide himself — though that is no easy task!”

In addition to all of this, players will also have the ability to swap out any racer, kart, or customization item that is unlocked at any time during their Adventure Mode journey. This will certainly be beneficial if one particular combination is better suited for any given race. However, if swapping out things isn’t one’s cup of tea, a Classic mode will be available. This will limit players to one racer and kart for the entire duration of Adventure Mode.

Wilson is sure to note that “story and a great single-player experience are still at the heart” of Adventure Mode, but there just a bounty of shiny and new aspects, including intro and victory cinematics. Players will soon be able to experience all of this for themselves when Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled arrives on June 21st for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

