Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Now Available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Today, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled launches on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at the price point of $39.99 USD. The game is available at both retail and digitally, and so far both consumers and critics seem to be enjoying the remake of the kart racer from yesteryear.

For those that don’t know: Crash Team Racing is a kart racer that originally debuted back in 1999 via the PlayStation and the PlayStation only. Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony, it was the fourth installment in the series and focuses on a ragtag team of characters from the series who must race against the egomaniacal Nitros Oxide to save their planet from destruction.

The game was popular back in the day, and over time, nostalgia has only made it more popular. That said, it’s not as popular as the main Crash Bandicoot series, but it should sell pretty well to any gamer who grew up playing video games in the late 90s or early 2000s.

As mentioned above, the game is $40, unless you cop the Nitros Oxide Editiion, which is $60 and comes with some exclusive in-game goodies. Anyway, below, you can read more about the game, and as always, don’t forget to leave a comment or two with your thoughts.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is built from the ground up and remasters the original Crash racing game by bringing the characters, karts, tracks and arenas to modern console HD graphics,” reads an official overview of the game. “Fans will be able to see Crash and friends’ expressions and antics in beautiful detail as they blast each other with power-ups and whiz around the corners in all the original racetracks. The stakes are high and the competition is fierce as players race with a variety of Crash Bandicoot series characters, including Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex and others against the egomaniacal Nitros Oxide to save our planet from destruction. In the new game, Adventure, Arcade Single Race and Cup Race, Time Trials and Battle Mode are back. Play Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled single player or vs. friends both online and offline.”