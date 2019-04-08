Two New ‘Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled’ Character Trailers Revealed

Developer Beenox and publisher Activision have revealed not one, but two new character trailers for the former’s upcoming remake of Crash Team Racing dubbed Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled. More specifically, the pair have revealed two new character trailers for Fake Crash and Nitro Oxide over on the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter page, and the difference between what the characters look like in the original, versus now, is stark, showing just how much work has gone into the remake.

As you may know, the two new trailers — which you can peep out below — aren’t the first character trailers Beenox and Activision have released. In fact, they’ve already released four: one for Crash Bandicoot, one for Coco Bandicoot, one for Ripper Roo, and one for Polar. If you missed any of those, click here, otherwise enjoy the two new ones below:

The wackiest Bandicoot with the craziest dance moves 🕺 Arms swinging, legs flying, and head bobbing in no particular order. It’s Fake Crash! pic.twitter.com/0SeJjwQSzr — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) April 4, 2019

The fastest racer in the galaxy 👽 The meanest alien on this side of the Milky Way. It’s Nitros Oxide! pic.twitter.com/XA790KZcnp — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 22, 2019

It looks like in the build-up to launch this summer, the Crash Bandicoot Twitter page will be releasing character trailers for every racer in the game. So, if you want to see the transformation for every single character, be sure to keep an eye out on the page over the next few months.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is scheduled to release on June 21 via the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, at the price-point of $49.99. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port, but one also hasn’t been completely ruled out.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated kart racer, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

