Crazy Justice Cross Play Announced Between The Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, And PC

The talk of cross play has been a heated topic in recent years and the platform headers have all been very vocal about their opinions on the matter. While Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Valve are all for going forward with the notion of crossplay, Sony continues to dig their heels in about the issue. Luckily, it seems the idea is beginning to gain traction because another title has been confirmed to be crossplay compatible: the indie title Crazy Justice.

The upcoming title comes from BlackRiddles Studio and though it will not be crossplay compatible with the PlayStation 4, it will also be available for that platform for players to enjoy. Just – with other PlayStation players.

“In this action-adventure, play as a Hero and travel across the world to find and activate hidden Tesla Coils to save the World from the forces of evil, unfortunately the expedition causes a huge chaos in the world. Complete dozens of missions, rescue new heroes, gather new special weapons and eliminate the steampunk hordes with an ever expanding arsenal of weapons, skills and equipment. Immerse yourself in a beautifully detailed cartoon, cel-shaded steampunk world, spanning locations across the globe, from the alley of New York to Egypt or less warm areas like North Pole.”

The vibrant cell-shaded style of the game is perfect for Borderlands and comic fans, while the multiplayer aspect promises to be a fast-paced ride for players to connect online and element steampunk foes.

Crazy Justice will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in Q2 of 2018.