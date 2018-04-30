Crema Games Launching KIckstarter For Pokemon-Style Adventure Temtem Next Month

We’ve got more than enough Pokemon games to go around — but that isn’t stopping other companies from trying their hand at the formula for an original game.

Take Crema Games, for exaMple. This studio, which previously worked on the first-person shooter Immortal Redneck, has opted to announce its latest project, which it hopes to bring to Kickstarter next month to create a new kind of creature-capturing adventure game.

It’s called Temtem, and the team makes it very clear that the game takes its inspiration from the Pokemon series. It’s dubbed a “massively multiplayer creature collection adventure game,” featuring a number of unique creatures, some of which you can see in the teaser trailer above.

Crema Games intends to launch its crowdfunding campaign for the game on May 29, around Memorial Day weekend. It’s unknown how much they expect to raise to make Temtem a reality, or, for that matter, what platforms it’ll be available on. (From first glance, we’d say it was destined for PC release, though console versions probably wouldn’t be out of the question as far as stretch goals are concerned.)

Here’s the description of the game, based on the YouTube video:

“Seek adventure at the lovely Airborne Archipelago along your Temtem squad,” reads the teaser trailer’s YouTube video description. “Catch every Temtem, battle other trainers, customize your house, join a friend’s adventure or explore the online living-world.”

Based on the early gameplay footage featured in the trailer above, Temtem definitely has some Pokemon inspiration behind it, with a number of human characters and strange Temtem style creatures. It’s unknown if you can, ahem, “catch ’em all” just yet, but that appears to be the case. At least the graphics have a certain level of charm, and it sounds like the music is about on point with the theme. We’ll probably have more details about what Temtem has to offer once the Kickstarter goes live in just a few weeks.

We wish Crema Games the best of luck — and here’s hoping we see some more inspired creature designs along the way, along with a few hints at the storyline.

Temtem currently doesn’t have a release date, nor intended platforms. Again, we should know more once the campaign goes live.