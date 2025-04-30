Controversial Series Being Removed From Steam

A controversial video game series is being removed from Steam in a substantial delisting, or at least most of it is. An exact delisting date has not been provided, but it will happen “soon” according to the series’ publisher. Once this happens, the PC games will no longer be available to be purchased, however, those with them in their Steam libraries will be able to continue to play all seven games. As for why the PC games are being delisted from Steam, we don’t know. There has been no explanation provided. Typically when games non-online games are delisted though, it is because of licensing issues.

The series in question is the controversial and long-running series Leisure Suit Larry. To this end, and more specifically, the following seven games are being removed from sale from Steam: Leisure Suit Larry – Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 1 – In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2 – Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 3 – Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals, Leisure Suit Larry 5 – Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry 6 – Shape Up Or Slip Out, and Leisure Suit Larry 7 – Love for Sail.

While seven games is a lot, this is actually not the entire series. Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice are set to remain available for purchase on Steam.

“After decades of questionable pickup lines and unforgettable adventures, it’s finally time for Larry to hang up his leisure suit—at least the retro version of it,” reads the announcement from Assemble Entertainment. “Thanks for keeping Larry company all these years—he couldn’t have done it without you!

For those unfamiliar with the series, Leisure Suit Larry is an adult-themed comedy adventure series known for its sexual content. It debuted all the way back in 1987, at the time, via Sierra Entertainment. The seven games being removed from Steam comprise the classic series that ran from 1987 to 2004. Meanwhile, the two games remaining on Steam are from the modern reboot that began in 2018 and continued in 2020. Meanwhile, the bridge game between these two eras — Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust — has never been available on Steam, hence the lack of news on it.

