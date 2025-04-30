Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Reinvents the Sylvan Faction

The Sylvan are a classic faction for older Heroes of Might & Magic games, but Unfrozen has found a new way to implement this faction. The Sylvan have been present since the very first game, Heroes of Might & Magic: A Strategic Quest, in different interpretations. But it hit its stride in the best game, Heroes of Might & Magic III: The Restoration of Erathia. What makes the Sylvan unique in this title is the fact that players could play as either the base game Rampart version or the expansion Conflux version. With Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, the two have been combined to form a singular faction to stand against the Hive, a new faction.

The Sylvan are comprised of various creatures ranging from woodland spirits to animal creatures and even elementals. The Sylvan call the Murmurwoods home, and this ancient forest has awoken to wage war on Jamade’s other factions. Feyfolk and elemental beasts work together to unleash the devastating power of nature on their foes.

The Sylvan faction heroes are comprised of Wardens and Druids, representing the physical and magical attributes, respectively, which lead Sylvan players’ armies. This faction contains seven units, each of which can be upgraded down two paths. Here is every hero and unit in Heroes of Might & Magic’s: Olden Era’s Sylvan faction.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Sylvan Faction Heroes : Wardens Gorel Spearhead Old Pilgrim Alluring Sha Druids Vatawna Vim Elder Tss’Kish Halon Aeliniel

:

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Sylvan Faction Units : Faun : Faun Archer/Faun Warrior Hoplet : Dawn Hoplet/Dusk Hoplet Vine Iriyad : Fungal Iriyad/Crystal Iriyad Aqualotl : Polar Aqualotl/ Herbomancer : Sporemancer/Murmurmancer Qilin : Thunder Qilin/Mist Qilin Phoenix : FlamingPhoenix/Energy Phoenix

:

The Sylvan in Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era have a high number of ranged and magic units, but this does not mean the faction cannot hold its own in close-quarters combat. Players must choose carefully when deciding on what units to upgrade to ensure they have the best army.

The story of Heroes of Might & Magic continues in Olden Era, so it is no surprise to see Sylvan return. With the threat of the Hive looming, this faction has more to lose than others considering the flammable nature of its homes.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era is launching in early access during the Summer of 2025. It will offer six factions in total, including the Sylvan, though this may expand if DLC is released. It will offer both single-player and multiplayer modes, appeasing fans of both.