Cris Tales Release Window Revealed Alongside an All-New Trailer

Developers Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK have announced a new release window for Cris Tales, an upcoming ode to the JRPG genre. Following a recent delay, the game is now set to debut sometime in July. While Cris Tales was not given a firm release date, those looking forward to the game should be happy to have a better idea when it will debut! The wait might be a bit longer than some had hoped, but a demo for the game is currently available on multiple platforms, so players can get a better feel for what to expect when the full version releases!

The Tweet announcing Cris Tales' release window can be found embedded below, alongside a new trailer showcasing its gameplay and art style.

Gather whatever allies you can to rewrite the future and determine the fate of the world! Cris Tales is coming this July! Play the demo now: https://t.co/1NMB0Qlu5L pic.twitter.com/hT9suhaFag — Cris Tales (@CrisTalesGame) February 1, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the game, Cris Tales is a turn-based RPG inspired by genre classics like Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger. According to the developer, Cris Tales will feature a storyline that should take players about 20 hours to complete. The game will utilize a mechanic where players can see the past, present, and future at the same time. Players can look into the past to seek help, and look into the future to see the immediate impact of their decisions. It certainly sounds like an interesting mechanic, and one that could make for a compelling narrative, depending on how it's implemented. More information on gameplay from the title can be found right here.

Cris Tales will be available in both digital and physical formats. Those looking forward to the game can also check out a Collector's Edition, which features extras including an art book, an enamel pin set, a plushie, a lenticular print, and more. As of this writing, publisher Modus Games did not reveal whether or not the physical release will also arrive in July, as well.

Cris Tales is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Are you excited to check out Cris Tales when it releases? What do you think of the game's style?