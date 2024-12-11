Critical Role and UniVersus’ Heroes of Exandria Teases Heroes Fans Have Been Dying to See

Critical Role will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary next year, and as part of the epic celebration they are once again teaming up with UniVersus for a brand new Booster and Starter Set. That set is titled Heroes of Exandria, and you can get an up-close look at the new set in the above trailer. The new set is hitting stores on March 7th, and will deliver a set with over 200 cards and 20 iconic heroes, including some characters fans have been requesting to see for some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heroes of Exandria will launch with two pre-constructed Starter Decks so players can just jump into the action right away, and each deck will bring its own playstyle and set of abilities. You can lean into precision with Percival de Rolo or deal quick strikes with Beauregard Lionett, and then when you want to expand the pool you can pick up some Booster Packs to add even more abilities to the mix.

You can also participate in prerelease events to get a hang of the new cards and abilities ahead of time, and if you do you’ll have the chance to snag some cool bonuses. A prerelease kit will include 6 Booster Packs and an event exclusive prerelease promo card, and you’ll also get some additional loyalty points just for participating. You can check out the new promo card in the gallery below.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary in style you’ll also be able to participate n special boss fight challenges and snag alternate art cards and chromes, so make sure to keep your eyes on the official social media accounts and announcements for chances to add these to your collection. You can check out more images from the new set and the official description below.

“The time has come, Critters! On March 7th, 2025, the world of Exandria will once again open its doors to the UniVersus community with the highly anticipated release of Critical Role: Heroes of Exandria Booster Set. This epic new addition to UniVersus brings a wealth of adventures, challenges, and fan-favorite characters straight from the world of Critical Role. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a new player ready to delve into the wonders of Exandria, this release is packed with excitement.”

Critical Role: Heroes of Exandria releases n March 7th, 2025.

Are you excited for the new UniVersus Critical Role set? You can talk all things gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!