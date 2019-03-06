‘Critical Role’ Announces Animated Series Plans

Critical Role has announced that they plan to convert their animated special into a full animated series based on the runaway success of their ongoing Kickstarter campaign.

Earlier this week, the popular webseries Critical Role announced a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of a planned 22 minute animated special featuring characters from their Vox Machina Dungeons & Dragons campaign. While Critical Role was seeking $750,000 in funding, they raised over $4 million in less than 24 hours, breaking several Kickstarter records in the process.

After spending a few days contemplating stretch goals, Critical Role announced that they would be converting their planned animated special into a full animated series. “The first few episodes of our animation will focus on a brand new Vox Machina adventure, which takes place before our show began streaming live on Twitch,” the show announced via their Kickstarter. “But because of your incredible generosity, we’re following your lead and going for it, diving right into a series that begins the retelling of the saga of Vox Machina.”

As part of their just announced stretch goals, Critical Role announced potential plans to develop a six episode arc around their popular Briarwoods arc, which focuses on Vox Machina traveling to the haunted town of Whitestone to face off against a vampire who murdered the family of one of their members. The Briarwoods arc is one of Critical Role‘s most popular arcs and is where the show really coalesces into the phenomenon that it is today. The arc will only be made if the Kickstarter campaign reaches certain stretch goals, beginning when the campaign hits the $5.75 million mark. Other stretch goals announced include a battle royale one-shot between guest characters from the Vox Machina campaign and a one-shot episode DMed by cast member Ashley Johnson.

The Kickstarter is quickly approaching the $5 million mark and still has 43 days to go. You can view the Kickstarter here.

