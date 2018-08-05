Critical Role Plans to Release New Art Book Later This Year

Critical Role has announced plans to publish a new art book featuring the second half of Vox Machina’s adventures later this year.

The popular Dungeons & Dragons-themed web show officially announced The Chronicles of Exandria Vol. II: The Legend of Vox Machina at their annual live show at Gen Con on Friday evening. The new book will collect over 200 pieces of fan art depicting the second half of Vox Machina’s story in a 258-page book.

Critical Role features a group of voice actors playing D&D and has amassed a huge online following. Vox Machina was the focus of Critical Role‘s first campaign – a group of ragtag adventurers who saved the continent of Tal’Dorei from a cabal of dragons and an excursion from an evil god. Critical Role began in the middle of Vox Machina’s adventures (the show started as a home game) and featured the characters for over 100 episodes.

The new art book will come in both standard and deluxe versions. The cover of the standard version will feature artwork by noted comics artists Matteo Scalera and Moreno Denisio, while the deluxe version will have a faux leather cover and gold foil stamping. Both volumes will feature art from nearly 100 community artists around the world.

Critical Role has a massive fanbase (known as Critters), many of whom are talented artists that share their art on a weekly basis. Not only does Critical Role feature select fan art before and after their show every week, they also frequently interact with and encourage these artists online. Critical Role even printed and displayed several pieces of fan art on their booth at Gen Con this weekend. Prominent comics artists who have made Critical Role pieces include Tess Fowler and Fiona Staples.

The Chronicles of Exandria Vol. II: The Legend of Vox Machina will be available on Critical Role‘s online store later this year. New episodes of Critical Role air on Thursdays at 10 PM ET on Geek & Sundry’s Twitch and Alpha. The episodes are then posted on YouTube the following Monday.