Chris Perkins Makes Hilarious Surprise Appearance on ‘Critical Role’

DM extraordinaire Chris Perkins made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of Critical Role.

Chris Perkins is best known as the principal story designer for Dungeons & Dragons and as the longtime DM of Acquisitions Inc., Penny Arcade’s popular Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Although he relinquished the DM’s chair to fellow D&D employee Jeremy Crawford last year, Perkins still serves as the DM for the flagship D&D show Dice, Camera, Action and is a popular personality among D&D fans.

Last night, Perkins made a surprise appearance on Critical Role, playing a spastic kobold named Spurt. Kobolds are a small aggressive reptilian race of monsters, and Perkins played up the creature’s….lack of common sense quite well.

SPOILERS FOLLOW FOR LAST NIGHT’S EPISODE

Armed with wasps and a caged skunk for a weapon, it seemed Spurt might be a hilarious addition to the party until the group encountered some fire giants in the catacombs they were exploring. Spurt fearlessly rushed into battle while the rest of the Mighty Nein urged caution. The kobold threw his bag of wasps at one of the fire giants and was instantly crushed by the giant in response. All that remained of Spurt was a few spurts of blood, as the cast of Critical Role watched in amused terror.

This is Perkins’ second appearance on Critical Role. He played a Goliath Fighter named Shale who helped defeat the black dragon Umbrasyl during the show’s Vox Machina campaign. Although Shale survived that battle, Perkins noted that Shale died shortly after the battle after she fell off a cliff.

Perkins’ cameo on last night’s episode of Critical Role lasted less than 20 minutes, but it was one of the funniest moments of the current campaign. His brief experience on the show was a great bit of levity, considering that recent episodes have been filled with tragedy and heavy revelations.

Critical Role airs every Thursday at 10 PM ET on Geek & Sundry’s Twitch channel. Episodes are then uploaded to YouTube the following Monday. Perkins appears on Dice, Camera, Action every Tuesday at 7 PM ET on D&D’s Twitch channel.

