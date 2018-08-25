This ‘Critical Role’ Cosplayer Can Transform Into Almost Anyone

Tabletop gaming is a phenomenal way for creative minds and imaginitative thinkers to come together and explore worlds unknown. One of the biggest names in the tabletop scene currently is the crew over at Critical Role with an incredible cast of gamers behind even more incredible characters made with heart and soul.

Cosplay is also a phenomenal way for fans to show off their love for characters that mean more than just a simple pass and go play experience. It’s intricate, detailed, and passionate and provides a wonderful community for artistic fans to share their character pride while fully immersing themselves in their favourite characters. That’s just what this cosplayer did within the Critical Role community.

Meet Ashley Kong

I’ve been following this cosplayer for quite some time now on Instagram, and I’m always astounded by how much she puts herself in these incredible cosplays and really brings anyone she wants to life in stunning detail.

Ashley Kong goes by ‘ToxieKatt’ and what initially drew me to her the fact that she’s as stupidly obsessed with Dragon Age as I am. What kept me drawn in was her unbelievable talent. Let me hit you with some examples of her amazing contributions to the Critical Role community!

Exhibit A, her amazing Jester:

Molly Mauk

Caduceus Clay

Fjord

Incredible, right? But she’s not a one-fandom cosplayer – far from it! You can see the rest of her incredibly detailed portfolio right here on Instagram! You can also follow her on these other great social media platforms as well!

