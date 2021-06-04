Critical Role Announces Vox Machina x Mighty Nein One-Shot Details

✖

The long-awaited clash between Critical Role's two teams of adventurers will take place later this month. Critical Role announced that its "Vox Machina x Mighty Nein" one-shot will air on Friday, June 18th at 7 PM PT on both Twitch and YouTube. The one-shot was a stretch goal unlocked when Critical Role's 2019 Kickstarter exceeded $3 million in pledges. The one-shot will be a 4v4 fight to the death, with both Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein fielding four characters. Since Critical Role's cast includes 7 players (the eighth cast member, Matt Mercer, will DM the battle), Taliesin Jaffe will serve as a wild card and will play characters on both side of the conflict. The official line-up of characters is as follows:

Vox Machina:

Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson)

Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel)

Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien)

Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III (Taliesin Jaffe)

The Mighty Nein

Beauregard Lionett (Marisha Ray)

Jester Lavorre (Laura Bailey)

Fjord (Travis Willingham)

Mollymauk Tealeaf (Taliesin Jaffe....again)

All characters will be Level 15 for the one-shot.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Critical Role is a popular web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series has become an Internet juggernaut, complete with Funko POP! figures, a comic book line, and novels. Critical Role also raised over $12 million via Kickstarter to finance production of an animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the adventures of their Vox Machina characters. Amazon Prime will air that series and has already ordered a second season.

Critical Role just wrapped up its long-running Campaign 2, which featured the Mighty Nein rather covertly disarming various threats to the continent of Wildemount. The campaign in its entirety ran for 141 episodes with over 550 hours of content. The entire campaign is available for free on Critical Role's YouTube channel or in podcast form. Critical Role has not announced its future plans after wrapping the campaign, but said that it would air a "State of the Role" video next weeks detailing a "Secret Project."

Critical Role's "Vox Machina x Mighty Nein" will air on June 18th at 7 PM PT on the show's Twitch and YouTube channels.