Critical Role Comes to the Tabletop World of Munchkin

Critical Role will be getting its very own game of Munchkin later this year. The OP announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Critical Role to make Munchkin: Critical Role, a new version of the popular tabletop card game originally designed by Steve Jackson. The game will feature the Mighty Nein, the heroes of Critical Role‘s current Dungeons & Dragons campaign, along with villains like Avantika and Lorenzo. The OP also announced that they were producing two 1,000 piece Critical Role jigsaw puzzles that will be announced later this year.

Munchkin is a fast-paced and humorous game inspired by classic dungeon crawls in which players race to reach Level 10 by grabbing loot and killing monsters. In order to win, players will have to both team up with and betray their friends, as everyone tries to upgrade their gear to take on the dungeon’s strongest monsters. Although the game came out 20 years ago, Munchkin has remained a popular game among both hardcore and casual tabletop gamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fast-playing and silly, Munchkin appeals to a very wide audience,” said Phil Reed, CEO of Steve Jackson Games, in a press statement. “In this version of Munchkin, fans will compete to grab magic and kill monsters specific to Critical Role, such as Lorenzo and Avantika.”

“We’re thrilled to see the world and characters of the Mighty Nein come to life in card game form with Munchkin, and we can’t wait to share it with the ‘Critters’. We wouldn’t be here today without them,” said Ben Van Der Fluit, Vice President of Business Development for Critical Role.

Munchkin: Critical Role will be released this fall with a retail price of $24.99. You can find new details about the game on the OP’s website.