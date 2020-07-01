Critical Role Reveals First Funko Pop!

(Photo: Funko)

Critical Role's first-ever Funko POP! figure will go on sale later this month. Earlier today, Funko and Critical Role announced that the "Vex on Broom" figure would go on sale exclusively at the Funko online store beginning on July 22nd and Best Buy beginning on July 23rd. As its name suggests, the figure is of Vex'ahlia, the half-elf Ranger played by Laura Bailey, riding on her flying broom and clutching what is likely her Revivify coin, while wearing her pointed hat. You can see the full figure above.

Critical Role is a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series launched on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 and has turned into a web behemoth, spawning comic book series and art books, selling out theaters for live shows, and eventually spinning out into its own studio and production company. Critical Role even broke records when it raised over $12 million on Kickstarter for an animated series, which was later picked up by Amazon Prime and renewed for a second season. The series went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, but will air new episodes beginning tomorrow, July 2nd.

ComicBook.com broke the news last year that Critical Role had entered into a licensing agreement with several companies, including Funko. This is the first figure released as a part of that licensing arrangement, but we'll likely see even more in the coming months. Penguin Random House has also announced a new book as part of the aforementioned company, and agreements were also met with MacFarlane Toys and the apparel company Ripple Junction.

You can check out new episodes of Critical Role every Thursday at 7 PM PT on their Twitch channel, with VOD posted the following Monday on YouTube.

