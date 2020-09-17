New Critical Role Comic Hits Shelves in December

(Photo: Critical Role/Dark Horse)

Critical Role fans won't have to wait much longer for the return of the best-selling comics series. Critical Role announced that the next volume of Vox Machina Origins will arrive in comic book stores on December 9th. The comics series features the early adventures of Vox Machina, the heroes of Critical Role's first campaign. These stories pre-date Critical Role's show, so this is the first time that fans have gotten to see these adventures play out. The full creative team for Vox Machina Origins is returning for the new volume, including Jody Houser, Olivia Samson, MSASSYK, and Ariana Maher. Critical Role also released an early preview page over on their website.

This volume of Vox Machina Origins features the full adventuring group together for the first time, as the first two volumes showed how the various groups came together. The new volume's description notes that the party is now based out of Westruun and will join an underground fighting ring to earn some money. From there, the party gets caught up in a missing child's case. From previous descriptions of Vox Machina's early adventures, we could see the group's battle against an Iron Golem and possibly even their fight against a white dragon in the new series.

Previous volumes of Vox Machina Origins have made the New York Times bestsellers list, and the first volume was among Comixology's top-selling series when it was released. The new volume will be available in both paper and digital versions, with a collected edition released after all six issues are released. A Library Edition of both previous volumes of Vox Machina Origins will be released in November, which will help fans get caught up before the next volume starts.

You'll be able to pick up Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series III #1 on December 9th. Pre-order the first issue at your local comic book store now.