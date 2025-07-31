Cronos: The New Dawn Release Date Confirmed After Leak

Update: The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase confirmed the September 5th release date with Cronos: The New Dawn also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Original: A new leak has potentially revealed when fans will be able to get their hands on the upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn. Bloober Team, known for the Silent Hill 2 Remake, has ramped up marketing for the game, releasing several new trailers to show off the gameplay and atmosphere of its original horror title. Despite this, Bloober Team has been quiet about a release date, but the reported leak has given a potential date for release ahead of the developer.

Cronos: The New Dawn leaked online where it not only revealed the game’s achievements and trophies but also revealed a release date of September 5th. In addition to this, there also appeared to be a 48-hour early release, likely tied to a pre-order or Deluxe Edition. The leak was quickly removed, but gamers managed to capture it beforehand and shared it with other fans.

There is no guarantee this is the true release date, but it seems likely considering the horror aspects of the game and the proximity to October and Halloween. It is close to Silent Hill f’s release date of September 25th, which may cause conflict with Cronos: The New Dawn’s sales. That said, both games do fill different niches within the horror genre and could share the same release month.

It remains to be seen if this leak proves to be true. A 2025 release is expected for Cronos: The New Dawn, even before the leak was revealed. Many are hopeful this date is real, but it is important to take this information with skepticism until an official confirmation from Bloober Team is released.

